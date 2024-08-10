Reeves’ raid on pensioners ‘threatens winter health crisis’

Rachel Reeves decided to strip winter fuel payments from around 10 million pensioners - Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Labour’s raid on pensioners threatens to plunge Britain into a health crisis this winter, the Government has been warned.

Campaign groups, charities and Conservatives fear that thousands more elderly retirees now risk becoming ill due to Rachel Reeves’s decision to strip winter fuel payments from around 10 million pensioners. Only those who receive pension credits will be eligible for the extra support.

The Chancellor withdrew the annual allowance, worth up to £300, after claiming Labour had inherited a £22bn black hole in the Treasury’s budget. The move will save the Government £1.4bn a year.

Currently, 11.4 million pensioners receive £200 every winter to help heat their homes, with those over the age of 80 receiving £300. Those who lose the allowance, which was introduced by Gordon Brown in 1997, could see an average increase of £228 to their bills.

The shadow health secretary Victoria Atkins said: “Labour’s decision to remove it is cruel to the many vulnerable pensioners who depend on it, will end up putting more pressure on our NHS and costing the taxpayer more. Rachel Reeves and Wes Streeting must reverse this dreadful cut immediately.”

Critics warned that the NHS, which experienced an acute winter crisis last year as a result of strikes and missed targets, could be overwhelmed by pensioners made ill by the cold.

Former pensions minister Baroness Ros Altmann said that pensioners did not have time to prepare ahead of the cut this winter, adding: “They’re at risk of becoming ill, they’re at risk of extra calls on a GP, or ending up in A&E, ending up in hospital beds.”

She added: “There’s no warning, or chance to do anything about it or prepare. Just because you want to take it away from the wealthy ones doesn’t mean you should take it away from the poor ones, it’s so illogical.”

Simon Francis, from the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “Staff on the front line of the NHS know all too well the horrors that come from vulnerable groups living in cold damp homes.

“Without this financial assistance we will see more older people living in fuel poverty and - as a result - potentially turning to the doors of the NHS.”

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “The NHS was already anticipating a challenging winter but means-testing the winter fuel payment is certain to make it noticeably worse, as it will drive additional demands on GP services and hospitals too.”

Jonathan Bean, a spokesman for Fuel Poverty Action, said his uncle had been rushed to hospital with hypothermia after turning off his central heating to save money. His house had been just 12 degrees, and he spent a month in hospital and two more in respite care.

He said: “This dangerous combination will cause immense suffering for millions of low income pensioners, damage their health and overload the NHS.”

The warnings come after the health secretary Wes Streeting said in July that the NHS was “broken” and “going through the biggest crisis in its history”.

The NHS typically experiences increased demand in the winter, as more patients are admitted with respiratory illnesses, including flu and pneumonia. But the crises have been worsening, as targets for treatments are missed.

The number of patients who went to an emergency department in January 2024 was 2.23 million, an increase of 13pc year-on-year. Admissions were up 9.3pc from January 2023, to 556,000.

A record 94.7pc of beds in England were occupied in November 2023, higher than any month before the beginning of the pandemic.

The DWP was contacted for comment.