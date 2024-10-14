Reeves plots ‘jobs tax’ in ‘tough’ Budget

Reeves

Rachel Reeves has given the clearest signal yet that she will launch a tax raid on jobs in the Budget, warning of “tough” measures to boost public services and balance the books.

The Chancellor insisted that a manifesto pledge not to increase income tax, National Insurance (NI) or VAT only applied to “working people” as she refused to rule out an increase in NI paid by employers.

Asked about the issue at Labour’s flagship investment summit, Ms Reeves said: “We were really clear in our manifesto that we weren’t going to increase the key taxes paid by working people, income tax, insurance and VAT.

“And on the business side of commitment, that we would cap corporation tax at its current rate of 25pc, which is the lowest in the G7, and we will stick to the commitments we made in our manifesto.

“But you know that there’s a £22bn black hole, over and above anything that we knew about going into the election, that we need to fill.”

The Chancellor is considering introducing National Insurance on employer pension contributions as a way of raising billions of pounds of extra cash in her maiden Budget on Oct 30.

Employers currently pay NI at a rate of 13.8pc on salary paid directly to staff but pension contributions are exempt.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has estimated that if employer NICs were introduced on contributions at the current rate of 13.8pc in full it would raise about £17bn a year.

However, critics say a change to employers’ NIC would break Labour’s manifesto pledge not to raise taxes on working people.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said Ms Reeves would be guilty of a “straightforward breach”.

He told Times Radio: “I went back and read the manifesto and it says very clearly ‘we will not raise rates of National Insurance’. It doesn’t specify employee National Insurance.”

Jeremy Hunt, the shadow chancellor, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “It’s obvious to most people that raising National Insurance would breach Labour’s manifesto pledge to ... not raise National Insurance!”

Robert Jenrick, one of two MPs in the running to become the next Conservative Party leader, has called the putative change a “tax on jobs”, while experts have said it could dampen hiring and pay growth.

Ms Reeves said on Monday: “Our manifesto was really clear […] it says working people, and then lists those three taxes paid by working people.

“We are going to stick to those manifesto commitments.”

Ms Reeves also insisted that she was sticking to a pledge not to return to austerity, which the IFS has warned will require up to £25bn in tax rises.

“Public services are in a mess […] and our public finances are in a mess,” she said.

“I don’t think it’s any surprise to British people that the first Budget of this new Labour Government is going to be tough to get public services back on a firm footing, to get our public finances on a stable path back to balance again, whilst also trying to ensure that working people are not going to [see] more and more of their hard earned money [go to] taxes.

“So it’s a difficult balancing act.”

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer pledged “tough love” for the public finances in a sign that big tax rises were likely in the Budget. He said Labour would act “quickly” to “fix our public services” and “stabilise our economy”.

Labour is already widely expected to launch a raid on capital gains, pensions and inheritance in its maiden Budget speech.

Ms Reeves said business understood the need to balance the books, and meet a self-imposed goal of only borrowing to invest while getting debt down.

She said: “I’m determined to get the balance right in the Budget, between bringing stability back to the public finances, which is crucial for business investment [and] closing that budget deficit and filling that black hole and also encouraging the investment and wealth creation that we need to see in Britain.”

The Chancellor confirmed her first fiscal event on Oct 30 will have the greatest impact on the wealthy.

In an interview that was recorded prior to Monday’s International Investment Summit, Ms Reeves said those with the “broadest shoulders” would be most affected.

She told the New Statesman’s NS podcast: “I said during the election campaign we’re not going to be introducing a wealth tax.

“But I think people will be in no doubt when we do the Budget that those with the broadest shoulders will be bearing the largest burden.

“You saw that in our manifesto campaign. You know, non-doms, private equity, the windfall tax on the big profits the energy companies are making and putting VAT and business rates on private schools.”

However, Sir Keir Starmer told Bloomberg TV that reports suggesting the Government will raise capital gains tax to as much as 39pc were “wide off the mark”.