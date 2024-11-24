Reeves’s inheritance tax raid ‘hits farmers harder than tax avoiders’

Tractor on a farm

Rachel Reeves’s inheritance tax raid will hit farmers harder than wealthy investors using land for financial planning purposes, analysis has found, despite claims the Chancellor wants to make the system “fairer”.

A third of the farming estates affected by the Chancellor’s Budget changes to agricultural relief are owned by tax-avoiding investors, while the vast majority are owned by working farmers, according to calculations by the think tank Tax Policy Associates.

Dan Neidle, founder of the think tank, said: “This suggests the Budget proposal doesn’t go far enough to stop avoidance, but goes too far in how it applies to actual farms.”

The findings contrast comments made by Ms Reeves and ministers who have suggested the removal of agricultural property relief (APR) for some farms is a measure to crackdown on tax avoidance.

Earlier this month, Daniel Zeichner, minister for food security and rural affairs, told the House of Lords: “Sadly, [APR] has been used in some cases by wealthy landowners to avoid inheritance tax.

“That is why the Government has announced plans to reform agricultural property relief.”

During her Budget last month, the Chancellor said a decision to cap inheritance tax relief for farms at £1m would be “fairer” than the current regime, adding the measures would “ensure that we continue to protect small family farms”.

The Treasury’s impact assessment said: “the Government is better targeting these reliefs to make them fairer, protecting small family farms”.

Mr Neidle, who is a Labour party member, has sided with Treasury analysis that the number of farms affected by the inheritance tax changes will be less than 500 per year, or around a quarter of farms.

His analysis was used by the BBC Verify unit to back analysis on the Government’s data last year, describing him as “an independent tax expert”, despite his Labour Party membership.

By contrast, The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) and the Country Land and Business Association estimate that as many as 70,000 farms will be hit, a claim which Mr Neidle has dismissed.

However, Mr Neidle said that the way the measures will be implemented means some individual farmers “will pay too much” while wealthy investors using farmland as a way to get around inheritance tax will be “comparatively unaffected”.

Currently, farmers can claim up to 100pc inheritance tax relief on agricultural land but, after changes announced by Ms Reeves in her record tax-raising Budget, from April 2026 they will have to pay inheritance tax on the value of their land above £1m. Above £1m, they will get a 50pc relief on the inheritance tax charge.

