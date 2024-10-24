Reeves confirms change to debt rule and warns of higher taxes as Budget looms

Taxes and borrowing are both set to increase as Rachel Reeves signalled she would rewrite the way Government debt is measured in her first Budget.

The Chancellor said she faced difficult choices but insisted her Budget would “begin to fix the NHS and start to rebuild our economy”.

The cost of Government borrowing increased in response to speculation the Chancellor would change debt rules to spend billions more on investments.

Tory former chancellor Jeremy Hunt said increased borrowing could increase the cost of mortgages for hundreds of thousands of households.

During a round of broadcast interviews while attending the International Monetary Fund meeting in Washington DC, Ms Reeves confirmed a technical change in the way she would measure progress against the target of managing debt.

ECONOMY Borrowing

Writing in the Financial Times, Ms Reeves said her fiscal rules would be “the rock of stability at the core of my Budget”.

Labour’s 2024 election manifesto said Ms Reeves would follow two rules: The current budget would be in balance so that day-to-day costs are met by revenues.

The second rule is that debt must be falling as a share of the economy by the fifth year of the economic forecast.

On Thursday she confirmed that the way debt is measured as part of that target would be changed to allow greater flexibility.

Ms Reeves said: “My fiscal rules will do two things. The first and most important: my stability rule will mean that day-to-day spending will be matched by revenues.

“Given the state of the public finances and the need to invest in our public services, this rule will bite hardest.

“Alongside tough decisions on spending and welfare, that means taxes will need to rise to ensure this rule is met. I will always protect working people when I make these choices, while taking a balanced approach.

“Crucially, my stability rule will also cover the interest on our national debt and unlike the previous government I won’t cut capital budgets to make up for shortfalls in the day-to-day running costs of departments.

“My second fiscal rule, the investment rule, will get debt falling as a proportion of our economy.

