Reeves all but confirms backing for third Heathrow runway

Rachel Reeves suggested the full Cabinet must back any potential expansion of Heathrow Airport despite previous opposition from senior Government figures, as she all but confirmed plans to endorse a third runway.

The Chancellor refused to be drawn on “speculation” over an upcoming announcement she is expected to make about the project but said decisions would be subject to “full collective ministerial responsibility”.

Facing questions from Sunday broadcasters about how Labour would balance its climate commitments with her search for growth, Ms Reeves said developments in sustainable aviation mean it goes “hand in hand” with boosting the economy.

“A lot (has) changed in terms of aviation,” she told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show.

“There’s huge investment going on in electric planes, and also a third runway will mean that instead of circling London, flights can land at Heathrow.”

Asked whether an announcement about the expansion of the airport was imminent, Ms Reeves said: “Well you’ll see the plans when we set them out.

“But already this Government had signed off expansion at London City Airport and Stansted Airport.

“Both of those decisions, again, were decisions that the previous Government had stalled.

“We are getting on and delivering, that will be good for investment and trade in our country and also good for families wanting to go on cheaper holidays as well.”

A plane near Heathrow Airport, west London (Steve Parsons/PA)

Senior Labour figures, including some of her Cabinet colleagues, and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, have opposed expansion plans in the past, while the aviation industry and business chiefs have consistently been in favour.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has criticised the proposals previously but last week told the PA news agency he would not resign if the Government backed a third runway.

But London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, who won a third term in 2024 on a platform of opposing airport expansion in the capital, has said his views “haven’t changed” and suggested any plans would need mitigations for noise pollution and carbon emissions.

Speaking to Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips, Ms Reeves said: “We’ll make announcements about policies when we’re ready to do so, with full collective ministerial responsibility.

“Let me be clear, already this Government has signed off housing developments, a data centre infrastructure to support the AI and tech industry, we’ve supported onshore wind developments.

“We have supported a number of developments to get our country growing again.”

Rachel Reeves appearing on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Collective ministerial responsibility is a Westminster convention which means that all members of Cabinet must publicly support Government decisions even if they do not privately agree with them.

