Reeves carried out ‘no impact assessment’ before winter fuel raid

Chancellor Rachel Reeves estimates the winter fuel payment changes will save the Treasury £1.4bn annually - Peter Nicholls/Getty Images Europe

Rachel Reeves carried out “no impact assessment” before withdrawing winter fuel payments for 10 million pensioners, The Telegraph can reveal.

In a legal note accompanying upcoming changes to winter fuel payments, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said that: “A full impact assessment has not been produced for this instrument as no, or no significant, impact on the private, public or voluntary sectors is foreseen.”

The statement was published and laid before Parliament on Thursday, and was signed by Labour pensions minister Emma Reynolds.

The Chancellor announced in July those who are not in receipt of pension credit or other means-tested benefits will no longer be eligible for the yearly winter fuel payments of between £100 and £300.

As a result, charities and MPs have warned pensioners will face the biggest energy price increases on record this winter.

Baroness Ros Altmann, a Conservative peer and pensions expert, said: “Not only would something like this normally need a full impact assessment, it should go to the Social Security Advisory Committee, and they’ve completely bypassed that too. There was no warning for this – it wasn’t in their manifesto.”

Last week, the Scottish government announced that it had no choice but to follow Labour’s lead and scrap universal winter fuel payments north of the border.

The decision shows no sign of being reversed despite Friday’s news that a typical household will fork out £1,717 a year for its energy bills from October 1 due to a £149 rise in regulator Ofgem’s energy price cap.

Charities have warned that the cap, combined with a loss of cost of living support and winter fuel payments, means pensioners’ bills will jump by almost £500 compared to last year, while younger households’ bills fall.

While the DWP claims that scrapping the annual payments for 10 million pensioners will not have a significant impact on the public sector, MPs and charities have warned that the changes will worsen fuel poverty, with elderly Britons more likely

The Chancellor estimates that the winter fuel payment changes will save the Treasury £1.4bn annually. However, analysis has suggested that the move could end up costing the taxpayer up to £3.8bn, as hundreds of thousands of retirees could be prompted to claim pension credit in order to qualify for the winter fuel payments.

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition charity, said: “This is a chilling admission by the Government. At the very least, we would expect ministers to understand the very real financial and health impacts of axing the winter fuel payment to so many older people.

“With more elderly people entering fuel poverty as a result of this decision, the NHS and front line charities working with people struggling with bills will be overwhelmed.”

Baroness Altmann added: “It utterly beggars belief that any government could snatch hundreds of pounds from millions of pensioners right before the winter.”

The DWP and Treasury were approached for comment.