Reeves’s Budget branded a ‘devastating punch in the face’ for retailers

Michael Murray: Delay to business rates reform ‘will be devastating to retailers not as strong as us’ - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Rachel Reeves’s Budget was a “punch in the face” that will be “devastating” for retailers, the chief executive of Frasers Group has said.

Michael Murray said retailers faced a “double hit” from the Budget, which both added to costs and hit sales by depressing consumer confidence.

He said: “Not only are they going to add an additional minimum of £50m of our costs next year, but consumer confidence has also been destroyed, so it really has been like a punch in the face.”

His comments follow Sir James Dyson branding the Chancellor’s maiden Budget an “egregious act of self-harm” in a letter to The Telegraph.

Frasers, which owns House of Fraser department stores and Sports Direct shops, issued a profit warning on Thursday, saying weak consumer confidence meant Christmas sales would be worse than expected.

Mr Murray said the Budget was “absolutely” to blame. He said: “In the lead up to the Budget, we could see trade and consumer confidence significantly fall and since the Budget it has not improved, so it’s definitely a Budget-related matter in terms of the consumer confidence.”

Frasers cut its profit forecast for the year by £25m to between £550m and £600m. The company also warned it faced a £50m jump in costs next year when changes to minimum wage and employers’ National Insurance tax take effect.

Mr Murray said Frasers was also likely to see an increase in its business rates bill next year after the Government pushed back a planned shake-up of the property tax to 2026.

The Frasers chief said: “It was already a difficult market and I think this will be devastating to retailers who are not as strong as us.”

Shares plunge

Frasers is now scrambling to work out how to absorb the jump in costs, with Mr Murray saying the company would consider everything from price increases to cost cutting.

He said: “We’re really going to have to focus to try and mitigate that in what is a challenging environment.”

The warning prompted shares to plunge early on Thursday, falling by almost 12pc.

It came just hours after the London Stock Exchange confirmed that Frasers was being relegated from the FTSE 100, following months of declines.

Mr Murray said it was “disappointing”, but that the retailer would keep focused on a push to take Frasers more upmarket.

Higher costs are predominantly coming from the Chancellor’s decision to increase the national minimum wage from £11.44 to £12.21 an hour, as well as National Insurance changes.

In her Budget, Ms Reeves announced an increase in the rate of National Insurance contributions paid by employers from 13.8pc to 15pc, and also lowered the threshold at which companies become liable to pay the tax.

Story Continues