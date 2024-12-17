Reeves accused of derailing Britain’s economy as recession fears grow

rachel reeves

The Chancellor has been accused of derailing Britain’s economic recovery with the Budget’s record tax raid as fears of resurgent inflation grow.

New figures published on Tuesday showed wage growth accelerated for the first time in over a year in the three months to October, above market expectations.

The data has fuelled fears that the inflation crisis is being reignited. Official data published on Wednesday is expected to show inflation rising from 2.3pc to 2.6pc in November.

Business leaders and the Bank of England have warned that measures announced in October’s Budget will stoke inflation further.

As a result, the Bank’s rate-setters are widely expected to refrain from cutting interest rates on Thursday, despite a shrinking economy.

By contrast, the US Federal Reserve is expected to lower borrowing costs on Wednesday evening, while the European Central Bank reduced interest rates last week and signalled it was preparing for more cuts in future.

Andrew Griffith, shadow business secretary, accused Ms Reeves of throttling Britain’s recovery and making the country an international outlier.

Mr Griffith said: “UK growth rates are delinking from other major economies and the reason is plain to see. Labour’s summer of trash-talking the economy and the choices made in the Budget itself, which hiked taxes disproportionately on business, have clobbered confidence and jobs.”

The gap between UK and German government borrowing costs widened to its biggest level since the early weeks of German reunification in 1990 on Tuesday.

The difference between UK and German 10-year bond yields – known as the spread – widened to as much as 229 basis points in the wake of the wage growth figures.

The surge in UK bond yields – the return that the Government promises to buyers of its debt – came after traders slashed bets on the Bank of England reducing borrowing costs next year.

Archie Norman, chairman of Mark & Spencer, told The Telegraph that the increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions announced in the Budget would inevitably lead to higher prices and lower economic activity.

He said: “It is just unassailable arithmetic that if you put up National Insurance to that extent you will take money out of profits, out of funds that would have been available for investment, or for paying corporation tax, or for employing people.

“That is economics 101. The Chancellor made a big choice to take that money from business and put it into public services. Some of that may have been very necessary, but it is going to have an effect and that’s probably part of what we’re seeing at the moment.”

