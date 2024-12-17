Reeves accused of derailing Britain’s economy as recession fears grow

The Chancellor has been accused of derailing Britain’s economic recovery with the Budget’s record tax raid as fears of resurgent inflation grow.
New figures published on Tuesday showed wage growth accelerated for the first time in over a year in the three months to October, above market expectations.
The data has fuelled fears that the inflation crisis is being reignited. Official data published on Wednesday is expected to show inflation rising from 2.3pc to 2.6pc in November.
Business leaders and the Bank of England have warned that measures announced in October’s Budget will stoke inflation further.
As a result, the Bank’s rate-setters are widely expected to refrain from cutting interest rates on Thursday, despite a shrinking economy.
By contrast, the US Federal Reserve is expected to lower borrowing costs on Wednesday evening, while the European Central Bank reduced interest rates last week and signalled it was preparing for more cuts in future.
Andrew Griffith, shadow business secretary, accused Ms Reeves of throttling Britain’s recovery and making the country an international outlier.
Mr Griffith said: “UK growth rates are delinking from other major economies and the reason is plain to see. Labour’s summer of trash-talking the economy and the choices made in the Budget itself, which hiked taxes disproportionately on business, have clobbered confidence and jobs.”
The gap between UK and German government borrowing costs widened to its biggest level since the early weeks of German reunification in 1990 on Tuesday.
The difference between UK and German 10-year bond yields – known as the spread – widened to as much as 229 basis points in the wake of the wage growth figures.
The surge in UK bond yields – the return that the Government promises to buyers of its debt – came after traders slashed bets on the Bank of England reducing borrowing costs next year.
Archie Norman, chairman of Mark & Spencer, told The Telegraph that the increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions announced in the Budget would inevitably lead to higher prices and lower economic activity.
He said: “It is just unassailable arithmetic that if you put up National Insurance to that extent you will take money out of profits, out of funds that would have been available for investment, or for paying corporation tax, or for employing people.
“That is economics 101. The Chancellor made a big choice to take that money from business and put it into public services. Some of that may have been very necessary, but it is going to have an effect and that’s probably part of what we’re seeing at the moment.”
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said it was mothballing “significant” investment plans in response to the increase in employer National Insurance contributions.
Murray Paul, JLR’s public affairs director, told a Business and Trade Committee hearing that the added cost “has had the effect that we are having to unwind some investment that we were planning to make in the business over the next five year period”.
He added: “I don’t think it’s appropriate to go into numbers in the public forum but it’s a significant sum of money.”
Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday also showed that job vacancies have now been in decline for more than two and a half years, the longest fall in hiring on record.
A closely watched survey published earlier this week showed that private sector employers are cutting jobs at the fastest rate since the financial crisis bar Covid.
Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, said the Budget had destroyed the nascent optimism in her sector.
She said: “This was the first year that we looked ahead and could see some signs of growth and recovery. We had green shoots. Those have just been dashed, and that hope and optimism have just been dashed by the £3.4bn pound tax take that the Government is imposing on our sector.”
Separate figures published on Tuesday showed company insolvencies jumped by 13pc between October and November to reach 1,966. The Insolvency Service noted the “average monthly numbers so far in 2024 have been similar to 2023, which saw the highest annual number since 1993”.
The economy has now contracted for two months in a row since Labour came to power, raising fears of “stagflation”, where growth is stagnant but inflation is rampant.
Benjamin Nabarro at Citi said: “Today’s data compound a slew of recent data that are increasingly telling a stagflationary story. With a further round of cost shocks now looming, that risks getting worse over the coming months.”
Mr Griffith added: “As the Office for Budget Responsibility observed, the higher borrowing and spending by Rachel Reeves are keeping interest rates higher for longer. It’s a real problem and Labour needs to reverse its disastrous Budget choices now.”