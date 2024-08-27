REDtone Digital Berhad (KLSE:REDTONE) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At MYR0.03

REDtone Digital Berhad's (KLSE:REDTONE) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 18th of October to MYR0.03, with investors receiving 20% more than last year's MYR0.025. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.9%, which is below the industry average.

View our latest analysis for REDtone Digital Berhad

REDtone Digital Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, REDtone Digital Berhad was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 24.7% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 34%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from MYR0.015 total annually to MYR0.03. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that REDtone Digital Berhad has grown earnings per share at 25% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On REDtone Digital Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think REDtone Digital Berhad will make a great income stock. While REDtone Digital Berhad is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think REDtone Digital Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for REDtone Digital Berhad (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.