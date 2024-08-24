Redox Full Year 2024 Earnings: Revenues Miss Expectations

Redox (ASX:RDX) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$1.14b (down 9.6% from FY 2023).

Net income: AU$90.2m (up 12% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 7.9% (up from 6.4% in FY 2023). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Redox Revenues Disappoint

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 5.9%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Australia segment contributing a total revenue of AU$965.0m (85% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth AU$871.4m amounted to 77% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to AU$127.0m (72% of total expenses). Explore how RDX's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 10% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.4% growth forecast for the Trade Distributors industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Trade Distributors industry.

The company's shares are down 7.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Redox that we have uncovered.

