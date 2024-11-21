Do Redditors Think That 23andMe Holding Co. (ME) Has a Big Upside Potential?

We recently compiled a list of the 11 Reddit Stocks with Biggest Upside Potential. In this article, we are going to take a look at where 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) stands against the other Redditor-approved stocks.

Paul Hickey, Bespoke co-founder, together with Dana D'Auria, Envestnet co-chief Investment Officer, joined CNBC's 'Closing Bell: Overtime' on November 12 to discuss the market's reaction to the election results and earnings. Paul Hickey believes that the AI bull market is likely to continue now.

This recent conversation centered around the key forces to watch in the current political and economic landscape, particularly in light of potential energy impacts from Ukraine, shifts in Middle Eastern policies, and possible market effects from trade policies with China. Hickey thinks that as President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet begins to take shape, it will provide clearer insights into future expectations. He emphasized that while election results can lower barriers to the market and reduce speed bumps, their impact is often overstated. He notes that over the past 16 years, the market has shown strong performance under different administrations, with annualized returns of 16.3% during both Barack Obama’s and Donald Trump’s first terms, and 14% under Joe Biden. This consistency, according to Hickey, suggests that market returns have remained relatively stable despite varying political landscapes.

The conversation also highlighted the ongoing AI bull market, which has been broadening since the summer and is expected to continue. The S&P 500 recently closed above 6,000, reflecting positive momentum in the markets, including gains in the NASDAQ. There was a discussion about how a sweeping victory for one party could have been perceived as detrimental to equities; however, Republicans achieved this outcome and equities responded positively. To maintain this momentum, D'Auria suggested that Republicans might need to exercise more fiscal responsibility. The implication is that a single party cannot implement all its plans without consideration of fiscal implications.

D'Auria thinks that as tax cuts from 2017 are likely to be extended under Republican leadership, inflation concerns may arise due to higher tariffs and increased government spending. The Republican stance thus far has been viewed as pro-business, which is reflected in current market performance. However, a potential challenge lies ahead; she is of the idea that stocks are now being priced with expectations of a low regulatory environment. This regulatory landscape will be crucial for sustaining market growth moving forward.

