Reddit Inc (RDDT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue Growth and User Milestones

  • Revenue: $348.4 million in Q3, up 68% year over year.

  • Advertising Revenue: $315.1 million, a 56% increase year over year.

  • Net Income: $30 million, up $40 million sequentially.

  • Gross Margin: 90% in Q3.

  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 27% in Q3.

  • Free Cash Flow: $70 million in Q3.

  • International Revenue Growth: 57% year over year.

  • Data Licensing Revenue: $33.2 million in Q3.

  • Operating Cash Flow: $72 million in Q3.

  • Cash on Balance Sheet: $1.74 billion, up $46 million sequentially.

  • Stock-Based Compensation: $83 million, 24% of revenue.

  • Q4 Revenue Guidance: $385 million to $400 million, 54% to 60% growth year over year.

  • Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $110 million to $125 million, 30% margin at midpoint.

Release Date: October 29, 2024

Positive Points

  • Reddit Inc (NYSE:RDDT) achieved a significant milestone by reaching over 100 million daily active users (DAUs) for the first time, marking a 47% increase from the previous year.

  • The company reported a 68% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $348.4 million, and achieved GAAP profitability.

  • Reddit's advertising business grew by 56% year-over-year, driven by strong growth across various objectives, channels, and geographies.

  • International daily active users grew by 44% year-over-year, with notable growth in focus markets such as France, India, and the Philippines.

  • The company successfully expanded its machine translation capabilities, driving a fourfold increase in users and planning to expand to over 30 countries by 2025.

Negative Points

  • Despite the growth, Reddit Inc (NYSE:RDDT) faces challenges in monetizing its rapidly growing user base, with ARPU growth being slower than user growth.

  • The company is still in the early stages of developing its data licensing business, with limited visibility into the timing of additional partnerships.

  • Reddit's conversation ads, while showing potential, are still in the early stages of adoption and are currently putting pressure on CPMs.

  • There is volatility in traffic from external search engines like Google, which could impact user growth and engagement.

  • The company is still working on improving its search functionality and monetization strategy, with no immediate revenue expected from search in 2025.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on your efforts to improve on-platform search and its potential impact on DAU growth and monetization? A: Steven Huffman, CEO: Improving search is a key part of our strategy for 2025. It helps new users find their home on Reddit and assists core users in navigating the platform. It's also a monetization opportunity. We're focusing on enhancing the consumer product first, with monetization to follow once the product is stable.

