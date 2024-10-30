Reddit Inc (RDDT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue Growth and User Milestones

Revenue: $348.4 million in Q3, up 68% year over year.

Advertising Revenue: $315.1 million, a 56% increase year over year.

Net Income: $30 million, up $40 million sequentially.

Gross Margin: 90% in Q3.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 27% in Q3.

Free Cash Flow: $70 million in Q3.

International Revenue Growth: 57% year over year.

Data Licensing Revenue: $33.2 million in Q3.

Operating Cash Flow: $72 million in Q3.

Cash on Balance Sheet: $1.74 billion, up $46 million sequentially.

Stock-Based Compensation: $83 million, 24% of revenue.

Q4 Revenue Guidance: $385 million to $400 million, 54% to 60% growth year over year.

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $110 million to $125 million, 30% margin at midpoint.

Release Date: October 29, 2024

Positive Points

Reddit Inc (NYSE:RDDT) achieved a significant milestone by reaching over 100 million daily active users (DAUs) for the first time, marking a 47% increase from the previous year.

The company reported a 68% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $348.4 million, and achieved GAAP profitability.

Reddit's advertising business grew by 56% year-over-year, driven by strong growth across various objectives, channels, and geographies.

International daily active users grew by 44% year-over-year, with notable growth in focus markets such as France, India, and the Philippines.

The company successfully expanded its machine translation capabilities, driving a fourfold increase in users and planning to expand to over 30 countries by 2025.

Negative Points

Despite the growth, Reddit Inc (NYSE:RDDT) faces challenges in monetizing its rapidly growing user base, with ARPU growth being slower than user growth.

The company is still in the early stages of developing its data licensing business, with limited visibility into the timing of additional partnerships.

Reddit's conversation ads, while showing potential, are still in the early stages of adoption and are currently putting pressure on CPMs.

There is volatility in traffic from external search engines like Google, which could impact user growth and engagement.

The company is still working on improving its search functionality and monetization strategy, with no immediate revenue expected from search in 2025.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on your efforts to improve on-platform search and its potential impact on DAU growth and monetization? A: Steven Huffman, CEO: Improving search is a key part of our strategy for 2025. It helps new users find their home on Reddit and assists core users in navigating the platform. It's also a monetization opportunity. We're focusing on enhancing the consumer product first, with monetization to follow once the product is stable.

