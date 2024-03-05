Advertisement
Canada markets open in 7 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,531.07
    -21.23 (-0.10%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,130.95
    -6.13 (-0.12%)
     

  • DOW

    38,989.83
    -97.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7357
    -0.0010 (-0.14%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.27
    -0.47 (-0.60%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    91,401.29
    +5,001.48 (+5.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,123.90
    -2.40 (-0.11%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,074.31
    -2.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,187.50
    -74.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.49
    +0.38 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,640.33
    -42.17 (-0.55%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    40,097.63
    +186.83 (+0.47%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6777
    -0.0007 (-0.10%)
     

Redcare Pharmacy aims for higher 2024 sales after positive annual core earnings

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Redcare Pharmacy on Tuesday forecast higher sales for 2024 after the online pharmacy operator posted upbeat adjusted annual core earnings, supported by a growing number of prescription sales.

The Netherlands-based group said its adjusted earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the year ended Dec. 31 came in at 53.5 million euros ($58.05 million), from a loss of 8 million euros in the year-ago period.

The online pharmacy operator recorded 2023 annual sales growth of 54.6% in its core DACH market, which comprises Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

Redcare Pharmacy said it aims to increase its sales by 30%-40% this year.

Swiss peer DocMorris said in January it aimed for profitability on adjusted EBITDA for 2024, excluding e-prescriptions, after it delayed this objective in 2023.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Paolo Laudani in Gdansk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)