Redcare Pharmacy aims for higher 2024 sales after positive annual core earnings

(Reuters) - Redcare Pharmacy on Tuesday forecast higher sales for 2024 after the online pharmacy operator posted upbeat adjusted annual core earnings, supported by a growing number of prescription sales.

The Netherlands-based group said its adjusted earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the year ended Dec. 31 came in at 53.5 million euros ($58.05 million), from a loss of 8 million euros in the year-ago period.

The online pharmacy operator recorded 2023 annual sales growth of 54.6% in its core DACH market, which comprises Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

Redcare Pharmacy said it aims to increase its sales by 30%-40% this year.

Swiss peer DocMorris said in January it aimed for profitability on adjusted EBITDA for 2024, excluding e-prescriptions, after it delayed this objective in 2023.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

