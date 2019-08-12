Red Bull Replaces Pierre Gasly With Alex Albon

From Road & Track

At the beginning of the season, Pierre Gasly was promoted from Toro Rosso, the Red Bull junior team, to Red Bull Racing. He had earned it with a number of great performances in the past few years, and the team had great success when it promoted drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. Why not try again?

But Gasly hasn't been on pace with Verstappen, saying the 2019 Red Bull chassis is not suited to his driving style. While his results aren't awful by any standards, he also has't really been a wingman to Verstappen. He's consistently far behind, making it hard for the team to execute any strategy that requires assistance from a teammate.

So, starting at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa, Gasly will be back with Toro Rosso while Alex Albon will be promoted to Red Bull to partner Max Verstappen.

If this feels familiar, that's because a nearly identical trade happened in 2016. Daniil Kvyat was promoted from Toro Rosso to Red Bull for the 2015 season. That first year went well; he beat Daniel Ricciardo in the points and had a podium in Hungary. But 2016 was a disaster, and he was swapped back to Toro Rosso after an incident at the Russian Grand Prix with Max Verstappen stepping up to the big team.

When a driver becomes part of a major team, whether its Ferrari, Mercedes, or Red Bull, they have to perform immediately. And if they aren't better than their teammate, or at least close or improving, management has to make tough decisions that will enable them to have the best chance at a driver and constructor championship.

This has to be disheartening for Gasly, but it's also a chance for him to take a step back and continue to develop as a driver. Kvyat had a hard time after he was moved back, ultimately stepping away from a race seat for a season and taking a role with Ferrari. Kvyat returned in 2019 and has been like a different driver. Perhaps the same development will happen with Gasly. And now all eyes will be on Albon to perform. Will he shake up the team like Verstappen did just a few years ago? Or will Red Bull have another tough choice to make at the end of the season?

