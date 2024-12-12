Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ (RXRX) AI-Driven Cancer Treatment Shows Promise in Early Trials

We recently compiled a list of the 10 AI News Investors Probably Missed. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) stands against the other AI stocks.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries, experts are increasingly focusing on how its integration will impact investment strategies. The growth of AI presents a unique opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios, not only by targeting leading tech companies but also by considering the broader ecosystem, including infrastructure and cybersecurity.

How AI is Shaping the Next Wave of ETF Opportunities

In a CNBC interview, Jay Jacobs from BlackRock and ETF expert Dave Nadig discussed the future of ETFs in 2025, particularly focusing on the accelerating phase of AI infrastructure. Jacobs highlighted that AI adoption is still in its early stages, with significant investments being made by megacap tech companies in data centers, chips, and model training. He emphasized the importance of looking beyond just the tech giants, as other sectors like semiconductors, data centers, and software companies are poised to benefit from AI. Jacobs also pointed out that cybersecurity investments are becoming more crucial as the value of data grows.

Nadig added that AI's impact will also extend to infrastructure sectors, especially power, and emphasized the importance of retail companies integrating AI into consumer devices. Finally, both experts acknowledged the growing importance of physical infrastructure, such as electricity, data centers, and materials like copper, in supporting the rapid expansion of AI technologies.

READ ALSO: 11 Trending AI Stocks on Latest News and Ratings and 10 AI Stocks Taking Wall Street by Storm.

AI as a Business Tool: Evolving Pricing Strategies

On December 10, Bloomberg reported that OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar discussed the potential for charging business users thousands of dollars per month for its AI software to better reflect its value. She explained that for users, such as lawyers or academics, AI tools could function like having a highly skilled assistant, making a higher subscription fee reasonable. Currently, OpenAI offers a $20-per-month plan for consumers and a $200 option for access to more powerful models.

The company also charges businesses on a per-user basis. In the future, Friar suggested the possibility of a value-based pricing model for AI products, based on the benefits companies gain, such as automating tasks and reducing the need for additional employees. This approach could help offset the high costs of developing AI systems.

Story Continues