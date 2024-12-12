Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ (RXRX) AI-Driven Cancer Treatment Shows Promise in Early Trials

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 AI News Investors Probably Missed. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) stands against the other AI stocks.
As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries, experts are increasingly focusing on how its integration will impact investment strategies. The growth of AI presents a unique opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios, not only by targeting leading tech companies but also by considering the broader ecosystem, including infrastructure and cybersecurity.
How AI is Shaping the Next Wave of ETF Opportunities
In a CNBC interview, Jay Jacobs from BlackRock and ETF expert Dave Nadig discussed the future of ETFs in 2025, particularly focusing on the accelerating phase of AI infrastructure. Jacobs highlighted that AI adoption is still in its early stages, with significant investments being made by megacap tech companies in data centers, chips, and model training. He emphasized the importance of looking beyond just the tech giants, as other sectors like semiconductors, data centers, and software companies are poised to benefit from AI. Jacobs also pointed out that cybersecurity investments are becoming more crucial as the value of data grows.
Nadig added that AI's impact will also extend to infrastructure sectors, especially power, and emphasized the importance of retail companies integrating AI into consumer devices. Finally, both experts acknowledged the growing importance of physical infrastructure, such as electricity, data centers, and materials like copper, in supporting the rapid expansion of AI technologies.
READ ALSO: 11 Trending AI Stocks on Latest News and Ratings and 10 AI Stocks Taking Wall Street by Storm.
AI as a Business Tool: Evolving Pricing Strategies
On December 10, Bloomberg reported that OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar discussed the potential for charging business users thousands of dollars per month for its AI software to better reflect its value. She explained that for users, such as lawyers or academics, AI tools could function like having a highly skilled assistant, making a higher subscription fee reasonable. Currently, OpenAI offers a $20-per-month plan for consumers and a $200 option for access to more powerful models.
The company also charges businesses on a per-user basis. In the future, Friar suggested the possibility of a value-based pricing model for AI products, based on the benefits companies gain, such as automating tasks and reducing the need for additional employees. This approach could help offset the high costs of developing AI systems.
For this article, we selected AI stocks by going through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. We listed the stocks in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment taken from Insider Monkey’s database of 900 hedge funds.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
A pharmacist in a hospital pharmacy stands next to a row of various drug containers.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 16
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) is a clinical-stage biotech company leveraging AI and technology to advance drug discovery. It also recently announced its LOWE Drug Discovery Software, a language model designed to streamline drug discovery by running experiments with AI on large datasets.
Recursion (NASDAQ:RXRX) reported early data from its AI-designed CDK7 inhibitor, REC-617, in a Phase 1/2 trial for advanced solid tumors. Created through AI-led precision methods, REC-617 reached clinical testing within 12 months of candidate identification. It demonstrated promising pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, with rapid absorption, controlled target engagement, and favorable safety. The study observed one partial response in a heavily pre-treated patient and stable disease in others. These findings highlight REC-617's potential for addressing resistance mechanisms in cancer therapy. Recursion plans further dose escalation and combination trials in 2025, emphasizing its AI-driven approach to drug development.
Overall, RXRX ranks 8th on our list of AI news that investors probably missed. While we acknowledge the potential of RXRX as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than RXRX but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.