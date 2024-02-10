Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 48,272 Shares

On February 7, 2024, CEO Christopher Gibson executed a sale of 48,272 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX), according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $9.22 per share, resulting in a total value of $445,129.84.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that utilizes an AI-powered platform to discover drugs that can potentially treat rare diseases. The company's approach combines automated, experimental biology with artificial intelligence to rapidly and efficiently identify treatments for human diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 766,249 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the CEO is part of a broader pattern of insider transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The insider transaction history for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 8 insider buys and 70 insider sells during this period.

On the valuation front, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $9.22 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.137 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.36, indicating that it is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal dynamics and potential future performance. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trades.

