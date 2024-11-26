Recordati investor CVC taps up potential buyers of drugs group, rival says

MILAN (Reuters) - The main shareholder of Italy's Recordati is in contact with other Italian drugmakers over a possible sale, the chief executive of rival Dompe Farmaceutica told Reuters on Tuesday.

Speculation about the future of Recordati increased over the summer after majority shareholder CVC Capital Partners hired investment banks JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs to explore options for the drugmaker.

"We know there has been contact with other Italian pharmaceuticals groups," Dompe Farmaceutica CEO Sergio Dompe said, adding that his company was not interested in a deal.

"Recordati is a listed company that is doing very well and the main shareholder is doing a very good job. (But) if there are opportunities, the fund will look at them," Dompe added.

Private equity firm CVC, which owns 51.8% of Recordati, declined to comment and a Recordati representative was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; Editing by Cristina Carlevaro and David Goodman)