Advertisement
Canada markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,119.21
    +97.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,906.19
    +60.54 (+1.25%)
     

  • DOW

    38,519.84
    +369.54 (+0.97%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7452
    -0.0021 (-0.29%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    73.17
    -0.65 (-0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    57,486.36
    +882.73 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,059.20
    -11.90 (-0.57%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,974.42
    +27.08 (+1.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8890
    +0.0260 (+0.67%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,539.25
    +102.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.82
    -0.06 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,651.59
    +29.43 (+0.39%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,158.02
    +146.56 (+0.41%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6886
    +0.0017 (+0.25%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCK FUTURES POP AFTER TECH WINDFALL WITH JOBS DATA ON DECK

Meta, Amazon shares surge by US$279 billion after cutbacks boost profit

Record Range Rover sales drive Jaguar Land Rover to biggest profits in seven years

Daniel O'Boyle
·1 min read
The new electric Range Rover (Jaguar Land Rover)
The new electric Range Rover (Jaguar Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover reported its biggest quarterly profits in seven years today, thanks to record sales of Range Rovers.

The firm said “favourable volumes and reduced chip sales” drove higher profitability, of £627 million in the three months to 31 December.

Revenue was also up to £7.4 million, which was the highest ever for the final three months of a calendar year. Range Rover wholesales hit a record high, while the ultra-high end Range Rover SV - costing £202,000 - has seen booming sales. Sales of the car during JLR’s financial year, ended 31 March, look set to be double the figures from a year earlier.

Adrian Mardell, JLR’s Chief Executive Officer said: “We have delivered a further outstanding financial performance in quarter three, with our best quarterly profit for seven years and our highest ever revenue for the first nine months of a financial year.

Mardell also highlighted strong demand for the upcoming electric Range Rover, with more than 16,000 sign-ups for its waiting list.

He said: “Sales of our modern luxury vehicles hit new records in the quarter, and we are excited about the strong client interest for our soon to launch Range Rover Electric.”

“I must attribute these results to our talented and dedicated people, who work relentlessly to bring our exceptional modern luxury cars to the market.

“Looking ahead, we are mindful of the challenges the business will face but we are confident that we will continue to successfully deliver our Reimagine Strategy.”

Commenting on the financial performance, Richard Molyneux, JLR’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “I am very pleased with our strong financial results this quarter and year to date, with record free cash flow reducing our net debt to £1.6 billion.”