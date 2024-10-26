Reckless Driving in the NASCAR Truck Series Led to a Truck on Fire and a Two-Lap Penalty

While battling for the 17th position in Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Conner Jones got into the back of Matt Mills' No. 42 Chevrolet truck into the wall. The impact of the crash caused the back of the No. 42 to erupt in flames, ending Mills' race day.

Neither Virginia natives are in the NASCAR playoffs. This marks Mills' third race consecutive race to end in a crash.

Mills exited his truck under his own power but needed help from the NASCAR safety crew to remove his helmet, still rattled from the impact.

Over the radio, Jones was clearly upset by the crash, even before hearing of his two-lap penalty for reckless driving.

In an expletive-filled tirade, Jones could be heard lamenting, "It’s been all f***ing year, all f***ing year!"

"I haven’t done sh*t to him," Jones said. "I’m tired of it, I’m f***ing tired of it."

Under caution, Jones was parked for two laps in response to his reckless driving, as the race runs he stays two laps done in 26th.

This is the 18-year-old's 11th career truck series start with Duke Thorson. While he's yet to find success or a top-ten finish in the truck series, he just finished the 2024 zMAX CARS tour season with two back-to-back Late Model Stock wins.

