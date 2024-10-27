After the recent decline, Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Top Key Executive Gerald Harvey's holdings have lost 4.8% of their value

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Harvey Norman Holdings implies vested interests in company growth

The top 2 shareholders own 52% of the company

12% of Harvey Norman Holdings is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 41% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, insiders as a group endured the highest losses after market cap fell by AU$287m.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Harvey Norman Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Harvey Norman Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Harvey Norman Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Harvey Norman Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Harvey Norman Holdings. Our data suggests that Gerald Harvey, who is also the company's Top Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 36%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. With 16% and 3.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Dimbulu Pty Ltd and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Kay Lesley Page directly holds 1.6% of the total shares outstanding.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

