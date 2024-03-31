Recent 5.5% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) shareholders, they're still up 438% over 5 years

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 21% in the last quarter. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. To be precise, the stock price is 438% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Although PDD Holdings has shed US$9.0b from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, PDD Holdings became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that PDD Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at PDD Holdings' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that PDD Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 53% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 40% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - PDD Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

