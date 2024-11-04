Recent 3.1% pullback would hurt Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) insiders

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership
-
The top 5 shareholders own 51% of the company
-
If you want to know who really controls Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 36% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.
As market cap fell to €46b last week, insiders would have faced the highest losses than any other shareholder groups of the company.
Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Bayerische Motoren Werke.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bayerische Motoren Werke?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Bayerische Motoren Werke. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Bayerische Motoren Werke's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Bayerische Motoren Werke. Susanne Klatten is currently the largest shareholder, with 20% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 16% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 8.7% by the third-largest shareholder.
On looking further, we found that 51% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.
Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.
Insider Ownership Of Bayerische Motoren Werke
The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft. Insiders own €17b worth of shares in the €46b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.
General Public Ownership
With a 34% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Bayerische Motoren Werke. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Bayerische Motoren Werke better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bayerische Motoren Werke (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
