Reasons for the Performance of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) in Q2

Mar Vista Investment Partners, LLC, an investment management company, released the “Mar Vista Focus strategy” second quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the strategy returned +3.74% net of fees compared to +8.34% and +4.28% returns for The Russell 1000 Growth Index and the S&P 500 Index. The strategy's performance was negatively impacted by the stock selection within the information technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary. Following a robust performance in the first six months, it appears that stocks are poised to enter the second half of the year with strong momentum. The picture is still favorable because of robust corporate profitability, decreasing inflation, and high enterprise spending. Kindly check the top 5 stocks of the strategy to know its best picks in 2024.

Mar Vista Focus strategy highlighted stocks like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), in the second quarter 2024 investor letter. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a multinational software company that develops and supports software, services, devices, and solutions. The one-month return of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was -2.23%, and its shares gained 25.91% of their value over the last three months. On August 26, 2024, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock closed at $413.49 per share with a market capitalization of $3.073 trillion.

Mar Vista Focus strategy stated the following regarding Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) continues to occupy a strong position, poised to capture market share as businesses, both large and small, navigate the transition to a digital-first landscape and embrace generative AI-driven solutions. The company’s commanding presence in the enterprise arena, combined with its comprehensive product portfolio encompassing Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), establishes it as a crucial provider of IT solutions for companies of all scales. Microsoft is effectively executing its strategy in a sizable market by offering a roadmap for digital transformation and adoption of innovative, AI-driven solutions, such as ChatGPT, while enhancing productivity and reducing costs. Consequently, we anticipate that Microsoft's solutions should exhibit resilience even in a more challenging macroeconomic environment, supporting low-double-digit growth in intrinsic value within our investment horizon."

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is in second position on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 279 hedge fund portfolios held Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) at the end of the second quarter which was 293 in the previous quarter. In the quarter, Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ:MSFT) revenue was $64.7 billion, up 15% in reported currency and 16% in constant currency and earnings per share was $2.95, representing a 10% increase in reported currency and an 11% increase in constant currency. While we acknowledge the potential of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is as promising as NVIDIA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

