Reasons for the Outperformance of Amazon.com (AMZN)

Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. All five investing strategies outperformed their respective benchmarks and produced strong double-digit annual returns that were far higher than inflation. Additionally, the firm is happy with the fourth quarter's outcomes. All of the investment strategies produced double-digit returns and all of them except Small Cap beat their respective benchmarks. In the quarter, the fund’s Large Cap Composite returned 18.4% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 13.0% net, the Focus Composite returned 20.0% net, the Focus Plus composite returned 19.8% (net), and the All-Cap Composite returned 18.5% net. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Vulcan Value Partners featured stocks such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) provides consumer products and subscriptions. On January 17, 2024, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock closed at $151.71 per share. One-month return of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was -0.27%, and its shares gained 58.93% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a market capitalization of $1.568 trillion.

Vulcan Value Partners stated the following regarding Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a dominant, world class company with powerful secular tailwinds in place including its ecommerce penetration, digital advertising growth and the cloud transition. The company is progressing ahead of schedule in addressing its fulfillment cost structure. In addition, customer absorption of previous technology spend is occurring faster than expected which has stabilized cloud growth. The company is well positioned from an AI standpoint which should further underpin sustainable cloud penetration and growth."

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in second position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 286 hedge fund portfolios held Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at the end of third quarter which was 278 in the previous quarter.

