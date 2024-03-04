There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Tashin Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TASHIN) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Tashin Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TASHIN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tashin Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = RM11m ÷ (RM337m - RM52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Tashin Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 3.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 5.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tashin Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Tashin Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Tashin Holdings Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Tashin Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.9% from 8.0% five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

What We Can Learn From Tashin Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Tashin Holdings Berhad's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 3.7% over the last three years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Tashin Holdings Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Tashin Holdings Berhad that you might be interested in.

