There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Alarm.com Holdings' (NASDAQ:ALRM) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Alarm.com Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = US$105m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$163m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Thus, Alarm.com Holdings has an ROCE of 5.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 8.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Alarm.com Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Alarm.com Holdings .

So How Is Alarm.com Holdings' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Alarm.com Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Alarm.com Holdings is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 52% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Alarm.com Holdings could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation for ALRM on our platform quite valuable.

