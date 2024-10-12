There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:AJI) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:AJI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = RM63m ÷ (RM933m - RM111m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad has an ROCE of 7.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Food industry average of 8.9%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad.

What Can We Tell From Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 19% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

