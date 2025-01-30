Is Realty Income Corporation (O) the Best Monthly Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 15 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks To Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) stands against the other monthly dividend stocks.

Despite common perceptions, 2024 turned out to be a strong year for dividends, even though the Dividend Aristocrats Index underperformed the broader market. Throughout the year, US companies consistently maintained or raised their dividend payouts. In addition, several major tech firms introduced dividends, demonstrating that companies can balance both growth and shareholder returns. By September 30, 2024, around 80% of the companies in the S&P index were paying dividends—a level that has remained relatively stable over the past decade. Notably, the technology sector accounted for nearly 24% of dividend-paying companies, up from 13% a decade ago, while the healthcare and industrial sectors also saw an increase in dividend issuers. This broader adoption of dividends has expanded investment opportunities, allowing equity-income investors to access high-growth and innovative companies. Given these trends, analysts remain optimistic about dividend performance moving into 2025.

Dividend stocks have long been a popular choice for investors, regardless of how often payouts are distributed. Companies carefully determine their dividend schedules, with annual or semi-annual payments offering larger sums but lacking consistency. While most major firms prefer quarterly payouts for their practicality, some choose monthly distributions, which many investors favor for their steady income stream. Monthly dividends provide immediate cash flow, making financial planning easier and offering a sense of stability, similar to a paycheck. Moreover, a reduction in monthly dividends tends to have a less noticeable short-term impact. However, while companies that pay dividends monthly often offer higher yields, they have historically struggled to maintain consistent payout policies over time.

Dividend stocks have consistently generated strong returns over time, regardless of their payment frequency. Historically, dividends made up about 40% of the market’s total return between 1936 and 2012. However, over the past decade, their contribution dropped to just 16%, according to a research note from BofA Securities published late last year. Looking ahead, Ohsung Kwon, a US equity strategist at BofA Securities, expects dividends to play a larger role in overall returns compared to the previous ten years.

