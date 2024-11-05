The RealReal Inc (REAL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Positive ...

Revenue: $148 million, increased 11% year-over-year.

Gross Margin: 74.9%, increased 430 basis points from the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA: Positive $2.3 million, marking the second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume): $433 million, up 6% year-over-year.

Consignment Revenue: Increased 14% year-over-year.

Shipping Revenue: Increased 17% year-over-year.

Direct Revenue: Decreased 10% year-over-year.

Active Buyers (Trailing 3-month basis): Increased 7% to 389,000.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $168 million, $2 million above Q2 balance.

Full Year Revenue Guidance: Expected between $595 million and $602 million.

Full Year GMV Guidance: Expected between $1.81 billion and $1.826 billion.

Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Expected between $4.7 million and $7.7 million.

Release Date: November 04, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) reported strong third quarter results with GMV, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA exceeding expectations.

Revenue increased by 11% to $148 million, driven by a 14% rise in consignment revenue.

The company achieved positive adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million for the second consecutive quarter.

The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) reported positive free cash flow for the quarter, marking a significant financial milestone.

The company raised its full-year guidance for GMV, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, reflecting confidence in its growth momentum.

Negative Points

Direct revenue declined by 10% as the company established a baseline for its direct business.

Operating expenses increased by $9 million year-over-year, although there was some leverage as a percentage of total revenue.

The company remains supply-constrained, indicating potential challenges in meeting demand if supply acquisition does not keep pace.

Despite improvements, the company still faces risks associated with macroeconomic conditions and consumer price sensitivity.

The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) is still in the early stages of testing new monetization initiatives, such as return insurance, which may take time to yield results.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Guidance implies continued acceleration in GMV in Q4. Can you give us some additional context on supply trends or other factors you're seeing quarter-to-date that give you confidence in that outlook? Also, any new strategic initiatives now that you're in the CEO seat? A: Supply is quite healthy, driven by our growth playbook focusing on sales, marketing, and retail. We're seeing strong retention and compensation structures working well. Our strategy, including changes made two years ago, is working, and we're focused on continuing to drive growth through these initiatives.

Story Continues