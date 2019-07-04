What It Would Really Cost To Have Every All-Star Player on One Team

As July starts, the date of the midsummer classic fast approaches once again. That’s right, baseball’s biggest night of stars is coming up — the annual All-Star Game. It promises to bring much of the best baseball talent in the entire world — as well as plenty of aging superstars coasting on reputation and various mediocre Yankees starters — onto a single field of play.

But as it does each and every year, the game launches another debate: How good would one of these teams be if it were to really play together for more than a day? If you were to go out and buy the very best baseball team that money could buy, how much would you be out? So, here’s a closer look at both All-Star Teams and what they’re getting paid to give you a sense of what it would cost to field the All-Star Teams on a regular basis.

American League

With the Yankees, Twins and Astros each holding strong leads in their division, the competition for the American League is just heating up. But this year’s All-Star Team is a healthy mix of rising stars and familiar faces.

Catcher: Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

2019 Adjusted Salary: $669,800

A little over $650,000 a year might be a stellar salary for an investment banker, but it’s pretty low for an All-Star catcher who crushed 23 homers through the end of June. But, the way contracts are structured, younger players who have just hit the league play on limited contracts, only scoring the mega-deals after they can file for free agency.

First Base: Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians

2019 Adjusted Salary: $18,333,333

Indians fans were upset to see fan favorite Carlos Santana sign with the Phillies prior to the 2018 season, but his free agency meant it was time for a bigger payday. Fortunately for them, they didn’t need to wait long. After just one season in Philadelphia, Santana is back in an Indians uniform for 2019 and has been voted the starter at first for the All-Star Game.

Second Base: D.J. LeMahieu, New York Yankees

2019 Adjusted Salary: $12,000,000

D.J. LaMahieu is fast becoming a household name. And that’s not just because he’s moved to the nation’s biggest media market after putting together solid but not great numbers during his time in Colorado. LaMahieu is also crushing the ball, hitting 0.345 on the season with an OPS north of 0.900.

Third Base: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

2019 Adjusted Salary: $2,307,166

Here’s another player who stands to be making well north of $20 million a season once he hits free agency: Alex Bregman. He’s only recently started to become well-known to baseball fans after standing out during Houston’s run to the World Series two years ago.

Shortstop: Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins

2019 Adjusted Salary: $3,583,333

Polanco might have notched double-digit home runs and steals during his 2017 campaign, but he was hardly setting the world on fire prior to 2019. Now, Polanco’s hot Twins team is atop the American League Central and Polanco is hitting 0.320 with an OPS of 0.899.

Outfield: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

2019 Adjusted Salary: $17,666,667

A little under $18 million for the world’s best baseball player — possibly en route to being the greatest ever — is a downright steal. However, it has to be noted that Trout is in his final year at that rate before his base salary soars to north of $35 million a year and stays there through 2030.

Outfield: George Springer, Houston Astros

2019 Adjusted Salary: $12,000,000

George Springer is in the middle of what could be an MVP season, launching 18 homers in just the first three months of play. However, a hamstring strain recently forced him to the injured list, so the missed time could end up costing him when they start voting for the end of the year awards.

Outfield: Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

2019 Adjusted Salary: $16,000,000

When the Astros signed this veteran Indians outfielder in December, not a lot of people pegged it as an especially important acquisition. Now, though, with the Astros atop the AL West and Brantley taking a break from absolutely raking to start in the All-Star Game, it’s now looking like one of the better free-agent signings of the season.

Designated Hitter: Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers

2019 Adjusted Salary: $2,000,000

