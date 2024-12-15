Real Estate Investors: 4 Housing Markets We’re Watching Closely in 2025

PeterPhoto / Getty Images

Real estate investing can be an incredibly lucrative way to earn money, especially if you have an eye for up-and-coming markets that are on their way to exploding.

While sometimes it’s hard to predict the next boom, real estate investors have learned how to track the signs.

Here are four housing markets real estate investors are watching for in 2025 and some tips on what to look for.

Cleveland

For Holden Andrews, a real estate investor with Helpful Home Group, the Cleveland housing market has caught his eye for several reasons:

Price: The price point is affordable in Cleveland. In fact, he’s noted deals that can be had for less than $100,000, which don’t tie up a lot of capital, making it easier to purchase multiple properties over a year.

Larger percentage of rentals : There is a strong demand for rentals in Cleveland. Andrews said that around 50% of houses are renter occupied, suggesting growth potential for rental income.

Rental income growth: The rental income market here is on an upward trajectory, meaning you should be able to see your rental income grow over time.

St. Petersburg and Tampa, Florida

People don’t just flock to Florida to retire. According to Nyx Sherwin, a real estate investor, CEO and owner of WeBuy502, St. Petersburg and Tampa are both attracting real estate investors, as well due to economic stability and potential for further growth, to name a couple reasons.

“Homebuyers and retirees find [these cities] attractive because [they’re] cheaper than other major cities. The region is suited for the investment of detached houses which are in great demand owing to the trend of people moving to coastal regions,” Sherwin said.

One of his tricks for finding properties in a new area is knowing that “staying up to speed with the local authorities and tracking their transportation or amenity improvements helps with identifying the emerging growth zones before they become congested.”

Denver

If you can hack the altitude, Denver also stands out with its outdoor lifestyle and growth of the technology industry, Sherwin said.

“The robust economy of the city, particularly in technology, boosts the market for housing.”

He’s especially interested in “the townhome and condo market off hillside areas amongst tech office locations,” he said. He suggested that looking into community-oriented technology meetups and mixer events may provide clues to where tech workers are opting to live, which could open up investing opportunities.

