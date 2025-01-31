Read Dell's memo 'retiring' hybrid work and calling workers back to the office 5 days a week

CEO Michael Dell has ordered all staff back to the office five days a week from March. Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Dell is calling its global workforce back to the office full time, per a memo obtained by BI.

In September, the company told its sales teams to be in the office five days a week.

"Nothing is faster than the speed of human interaction," CEO Michael Dell told staff in the email.

Dell is calling an end to hybrid and remote work.

In an email sent on Friday morning, CEO Michael Dell said that from March, the company would expect all employees living within an hour of offices to be at their desks five days a week.

"Starting March 3, all hybrid and remote team members who live near a Dell office will work in the office five days a week. We are retiring the hybrid policy effective that day," the CEO, who has a net worth of $117 billion, told staff.

According to the email, which Business Insider exclusively obtained, employees who live far from a Dell office will be allowed to continue working remotely.

"What we're finding is that for all the technology in the world, nothing is faster than the speed of human interaction," Michael Dell told staff. "A thirty-second conversation can replace an email back-and-forth that goes on for hours or even days."

The CEO acknowledged that staff would have questions.

"Please hold those for now," he said. "We're still working through details, and additional information will be available soon."

BI understands that leaders at Dell will be able to ask for exemptions for their team members.

Most offices have capacity for all workers to return in March, but in the few cases where space was limited, Dell will provide guidance in the coming month, BI understands.

"We continually evolve our business so we're set up to deliver the best innovation, value and service to our customers and partners. That includes more in-person connections to drive market leadership," a Dell spokesperson told BI.

Dell had already mandated that all sales staff return to the office full time this past September.

Dell has already implemented a five-day return-to-work policy for some parts of its business.

In September, the company sent a memo to its entire global sales team informing them they'd be required to work in the office full time.

Manufacturing teams, engineers in the labs, on-site team members, and leaders had also already been asked to be in the office five days a week.

Parents at Dell told BI the September five-day mandate had left them scrambling to find childcare arrangements, while other sales staff said there was a shortage of parking spots and desks — a common logistical challenge for companies implementing RTO.

