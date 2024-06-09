Read This Before Considering United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) For Its Upcoming US$0.37 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase United Bankshares' shares on or after the 14th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.37 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.48 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that United Bankshares has a trailing yield of 4.6% on the current share price of US$31.87. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether United Bankshares's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether United Bankshares can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for United Bankshares

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. United Bankshares paid out more than half (56%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That explains why we're not overly excited about United Bankshares's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Story continues

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, United Bankshares has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.8% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Has United Bankshares got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? United Bankshares has been struggling to generate growth while also paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders as dividends. We're unconvinced on the company's merits, and think there might be better opportunities out there.

Wondering what the future holds for United Bankshares? See what the six analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.