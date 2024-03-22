Read This Before Considering Hong Leong Industries Berhad (KLSE:HLIND) For Its Upcoming RM00.50 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Hong Leong Industries Berhad (KLSE:HLIND) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Hong Leong Industries Berhad's shares before the 27th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM00.50 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.57 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hong Leong Industries Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 5.4% on the current share price of RM010.54. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Hong Leong Industries Berhad paid out more than half (55%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 45% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Hong Leong Industries Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That explains why we're not overly excited about Hong Leong Industries Berhad's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Hong Leong Industries Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.2% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Hong Leong Industries Berhad worth buying for its dividend? We're not enthused by the flat earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within reasonable bounds. Additionally, it paid out a lower percentage of its free cash flow, so at least it generated more cash than it spent on dividends. To summarise, Hong Leong Industries Berhad looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So if you want to do more digging on Hong Leong Industries Berhad, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Hong Leong Industries Berhad (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

