Read This Before Considering Barloworld Limited (JSE:BAW) For Its Upcoming R3.00 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Barloworld Limited (JSE:BAW) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Barloworld's shares before the 3rd of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be R3.00 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of R5.00 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Barloworld stock has a trailing yield of around 6.3% on the current share price of ZAR79. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Barloworld has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Barloworld paid out a comfortable 47% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (74%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

JSE:BAW Historic Dividend December 30th 2023

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that Barloworld's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Barloworld has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.6% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Barloworld? Earnings per share have been flat over the 10-year timeframe we consider, and Barloworld paid out less than half its earnings and more than half its free cashflow over the last year. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

While it's tempting to invest in Barloworld for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Barloworld (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

