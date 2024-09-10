Advertisement
Canada markets close in 27 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,951.28
    -75.87 (-0.33%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,494.15
    +23.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • DOW

    40,703.11
    -126.48 (-0.31%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7351
    -0.0026 (-0.35%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    66.08
    -2.63 (-3.83%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    78,504.38
    +1,151.04 (+1.49%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.73
    +0.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,545.10
    +12.40 (+0.49%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,092.41
    -5.37 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6460
    -0.0510 (-1.38%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,029.26
    +144.66 (+0.86%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    18.98
    -0.47 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,205.98
    -64.86 (-0.78%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,159.16
    -56.59 (-0.16%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6665
    -0.0015 (-0.22%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS WHIPSAW, TRADE LOWER AHEAD OF U.S. INFLATION REPORT

WTI slid more than 3% to hover near US$66 per barrel, while Brent also fell to below US$70 a barrel

REA Group makes initial takeover offer for UK property giant Rightmove, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Rightmove logo

(Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch-owned property listings firm REA Group has made an initial takeover offer for Britain's Rightmove, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

News Corp-backed REA Group had last week announced its interest in buying Rightmove to create a global real estate company. The current market capitalization of Rightmove is about $6.92 billion, making it Britain's largest property portal.

REA has submitted an initial proposal valuing Rightmove at around 700 pence per share, according to the report. The offer would represent a premium of 26% from the closing price on Aug. 30.

Discussions are ongoing and there is no certainty a deal will result, the report added.

Rightmove declined to comment, while REA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

REA now has until Sept. 30 to make a formal offer for Rightmove, under the UK's takeover rules.

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Aaditya Govind Rao; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)