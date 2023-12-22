RCM Technologies Inc CFO Kevin Miller Sells 40,000 Shares

On December 20, 2023, Kevin Miller, the CFO of RCM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT), sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of insider sales over the past year, with the insider selling a total of 110,196 shares and making no purchases.

RCM Technologies Inc is a provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology.

The insider transaction history for RCM Technologies Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of RCM Technologies Inc were trading at $29.02 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $225.26 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.80, which is above the industry median of 11.72 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.98, with a current share price of $29.02 and a GuruFocus Value of $14.67, indicating that RCM Technologies Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

