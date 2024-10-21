RBL Bank Ltd (BOM:540065) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst Challenges

Advances Growth: 15% year-on-year, 1% sequentially.

Retail Book Growth: 24% year-on-year, 2% sequentially.

Non-Microfinance Retail Disbursals: INR 3,200 crores, 18% sequential growth.

Housing Loans Growth: 56% year-on-year.

Rural Vehicle Loans Growth: 58% year-on-year.

Commercial Banking Growth: 17% year-on-year.

Granular Deposits Growth: 22% year-on-year, 4% sequentially.

CASA Growth: 13% year-on-year, 10% sequentially.

NII: INR 1,615 crores, 9% year-on-year decrease, 5% sequential decrease.

Other Income: INR 927 crores, 32% year-on-year increase, 15% sequential increase.

Cost-to-Income Ratio: 64.2%, improved from 65.7% last quarter.

GNPA: 2.88%.

NNPA: 0.79%.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR): 73%.

Net Slippages: INR 87 crores, primarily from cards and microfinance.

Net Profit: INR 223 crores, 24% year-on-year decrease.

Capital Adequacy Ratio: 15.92%.

Core Equity Tier 1 Ratio: 14.19%.

Release Date: October 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

RBL Bank Ltd (BOM:540065) reported a robust growth in secured retail assets, increasing from INR10,000 crores in September 2022 to INR23,000 crores in September 2024.

The bank's granular deposits grew by 22% year-on-year, with total deposits increasing by 20% over the last year.

RBL Bank Ltd (BOM:540065) has successfully reimagined its wholesale banking approach, focusing on well-rated clients and mid-sized corporates, leading to a self-funded and derisked business model.

The bank's branch banking business continues to drive granular deposit growth without compromising on deposit rates, despite a challenging deposit environment.

RBL Bank Ltd (BOM:540065) has made significant progress in diversifying its revenue streams, with newer secured products like affordable home loans and small business loans reaching 15% of disbursements.

Negative Points

The bank faced near-term challenges in credit card slippages due to the transition of collection services, impacting credit quality.

Microfinance business experienced asset quality issues due to borrower over-leverage and multiple lenders, affecting near-term performance.

RBL Bank Ltd (BOM:540065) reported higher-than-normal provisioning primarily due to slippages in cards and microfinance, leading to increased credit costs.

The bank's net profit for the quarter was down 24% year-on-year, impacted by increased provisioning and credit costs.

RBL Bank Ltd (BOM:540065) anticipates continued pressure on microfinance slippages in the near term, with expectations of improvement only by Q4.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The credit card acquisition run rate has slowed down by 40% YoY. Despite new additions to co-branded partnerships, is this the new acquisition run rate, or can it further accelerate? A: We are consciously focusing on mining the existing portfolio rather than just growth. With a base of 5.5 million customers, we aim to optimize the portfolio and leverage these customers for multiple products. The new co-brand acquisitions are recent and will take time to scale. We expect to acquire 12 to 15 lakh new cards annually, rather than the 20-plus lakh previously.

Q: On microfinance, the top three state exposures are materially higher than peers. What are the other two states besides Bihar, and is there a diversification plan? A: Besides Bihar, the next two states are UP and Rajasthan, both showing improved collection efficiency. We have a diversification plan, entering states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, where microfinance is growing. This will take time as we establish branches and manpower.

Q: Can you provide clarity on the growth in staff costs and how should one look at it? A: In Q1, we had reversals due to excess provisioning on bonuses, which suppressed costs. In Q2, we gave employee hikes effective July 1, and added 800-900 employees in collections. Going forward, the delta will be less, reflecting expansion in branch banking and retail.

Q: What is the impact of the collection transition on credit card slippages, and is it complete? A: The transition was completed on July 31. Early delinquency trends have returned to pre-transition levels, indicating a material reduction in slippages in Q3. We expect to return to normalcy by Q4.

Q: How should we think about capital positioning, especially if RBI increases risk weights on the MFI portfolio? A: If risk weights increase, it would impact capital by about 40 basis points. We plan to burn around 20 basis points per quarter. We aim to maintain a core equity Tier 1 in the 12.5% to 13% range over the next 12 to 15 months before considering a capital raise.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

