RBC names Maria Douvas chief legal and administrative officer

TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada is expanding the role of chief legal officer Maria Douvas following the departure of the bank's chief administrative and strategy officer.

In an internal memo, RBC CEO Dave McKay says Douvas is now chief legal and administrative officer and will take on a broader role shaping the future of the bank.

Douvas joined RBC in 2016 and has held progressively senior positions.

In addition to her existing mandate, she will now oversee enterprise strategy, procurement, corporate real estate, climate and the chief data office.

The move comes as RBC says chief administrative and strategy officer Christoph Knoess will be leaving the bank.

Before joining RBC in 2019, Knoess was a partner at consulting firm McKinsey.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RY)

The Canadian Press