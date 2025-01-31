RBC Bearings’s (NYSE:RBC) Q4 Earnings Results: Revenue In Line With Expectations

Bearings manufacturer RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) met Wall Street’s revenue expectations in Q4 CY2024, with sales up 5.5% year on year to $394.4 million. The company expects next quarter’s revenue to be around $439 million, coming in 0.7% above analysts’ estimates. Its non-GAAP profit of $2.34 per share was 6.3% above analysts’ consensus estimates.

Is now the time to buy RBC Bearings? Find out in our full research report.

RBC Bearings (RBC) Q4 CY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $394.4 million vs analyst estimates of $393.9 million (5.5% year-on-year growth, in line)

Adjusted EPS: $2.34 vs analyst estimates of $2.20 (6.3% beat)

Adjusted EBITDA: $122.6 million vs analyst estimates of $118.5 million (31.1% margin, 3.5% beat)

Revenue Guidance for Q1 CY2025 is $439 million at the midpoint, roughly in line with what analysts were expecting

Operating Margin: 21.7%, up from 20.1% in the same quarter last year

Free Cash Flow Margin: 18.7%, similar to the same quarter last year

Market Capitalization: $10.06 billion

“RBC delivered another quarter of strong operational performance with A&D segment sales up 10.7% year over year and Industrial segment sales up 2.7%,” said Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Company Overview

With a Guinness World Record for engineering the largest spherical plain bearing, RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) is a manufacturer of bearings and related components for the aerospace & defense, industrial, and transportation industries.

Engineered Components and Systems

Engineered components and systems companies possess technical know-how in sometimes narrow areas such as metal forming or intelligent robotics. Lately, automation and connected equipment collecting analyzable data have been trending, creating new demand. On the other hand, like the broader industrials sector, engineered components and systems companies are at the whim of economic cycles. Consumer spending and interest rates, for example, can greatly impact the industrial production that drives demand for these companies’ offerings.

Sales Growth

Reviewing a company’s long-term sales performance reveals insights into its quality. Any business can have short-term success, but a top-tier one grows for years. Over the last five years, RBC Bearings grew its sales at an incredible 17.4% compounded annual growth rate. Its growth beat the average industrials company and shows its offerings resonate with customers, a helpful starting point for our analysis.

RBC Bearings Quarterly Revenue

We at StockStory place the most emphasis on long-term growth, but within industrials, a half-decade historical view may miss cycles, industry trends, or a company capitalizing on catalysts such as a new contract win or a successful product line. RBC Bearings’s recent history shows its demand slowed significantly as its annualized revenue growth of 6% over the last two years is well below its five-year trend.

Story Continues