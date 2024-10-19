RBC Bearings' (NYSE:RBC) investors will be pleased with their favorable 80% return over the last five years

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) share price is up 80% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 28% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, RBC Bearings managed to grow its earnings per share at 9.0% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 12% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that RBC Bearings has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think RBC Bearings will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

RBC Bearings shareholders are up 28% for the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 12% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for RBC Bearings you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

