RBC Bearings Inc (RBC) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Aerospace Growth and Debt ...

Release Date: January 31, 2025

RBC Bearings Inc ( NYSE:RBC ) reported a 5.5% increase in net sales for the third quarter, driven by strong performance in the Aerospace and Defense segment.

The industrial segment's growth was modest at 2.7% year-over-year, with some headwinds in construction and semiconductor machinery manufacturing.

There are ongoing concerns about potential tariff impacts, particularly related to Mexico and China, which could affect cost structures.

Growth in the Defense segment was limited by capacity constraints rather than demand, indicating potential missed opportunities.

The OEM business within the industrial segment experienced an 8.2% decline, primarily due to a contraction in the oil and gas category.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the oil and gas sector's performance this quarter and the increased quote activity in industrial? A: Michael Hartnett, CEO, explained that the oil and gas sector experienced an inventory correction due to over-ordering by customers. This adjustment is expected to normalize over the next nine months. The increased quote activity in industrial includes oil and gas, indicating a potential recovery in the sector.

Q: How do you view the potential impact of tariffs on your business, particularly concerning Mexico and China? A: Michael Hartnett, CEO, stated that tariffs on Mexico would have minimal impact due to the low value-added in their Mexican plants and contractual protections. Regarding China, a 10% tariff would be insignificant, but a stronger tariff could benefit RBC by reducing competition, as RBC primarily manufactures in the U.S.

Q: What is the outlook for Aerospace growth in fiscal '26, considering current demand and capacity? A: Michael Hartnett, CEO, indicated that Aerospace growth could be very strong, potentially exceeding 15%, as Boeing's production increases. The company has contracts with Boeing through 2030, providing a stable outlook for growth.

Q: Can you provide an update on the capacity expansion in the Defense sector, particularly for submarines and munitions? A: Michael Hartnett, CEO, mentioned that the expansion involves building a new plant in Tucson, which will not require significant capital expenditure. The expansion is expected to increase manufacturing capacity for the submarine business without major delays.

Q: What are your thoughts on M&A opportunities given your current financial position? A: Michael Hartnett, CEO, noted that while the company is well-positioned for acquisitions, the focus remains on organic growth. They are selective in M&A, looking for top-tier management and strategic fit, similar to their successful acquisition of Dodge.

