Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Raymond James Financial, Inc.'s (NYSE:RJF) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.50 on 16th of January. This takes the annual payment to 1.3% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Raymond James Financial's Future Dividend Projections Appear Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, Raymond James Financial's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 23.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Raymond James Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was $0.427, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Raymond James Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Raymond James Financial's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Raymond James Financial's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Raymond James Financial that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

