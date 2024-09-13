Ratos And 2 Other Undiscovered Gems In Sweden Backed By Strong Fundamentals

In the midst of global economic uncertainties, including a notable drop in major indices and renewed fears about economic growth, investors are increasingly looking towards markets with strong fundamentals. Sweden's market offers promising opportunities, particularly within its small-cap segment. Identifying stocks with robust financial health and growth potential is crucial in such volatile times. This article highlights Ratos and two other undiscovered gems in Sweden that stand out due to their solid fundamentals and resilience amidst broader market turbulence.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Sweden

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Softronic NA 3.58% 7.41% ★★★★★★ Duni 29.33% 10.78% 22.98% ★★★★★★ Bahnhof NA 9.02% 15.02% ★★★★★★ AB Traction NA 5.38% 5.19% ★★★★★★ Firefly NA 16.04% 32.29% ★★★★★★ AQ Group 7.30% 14.89% 22.26% ★★★★★★ Creades NA -28.54% -27.09% ★★★★★★ Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding NA 30.31% -9.00% ★★★★★★ Linc NA 56.01% 0.54% ★★★★★★ Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag NA 7.64% 28.44% ★★★★☆☆

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add-on acquisitions, and middle market transactions with a market cap of approximately SEK11.22 billion.

Operations: Ratos generates revenue primarily from its Consumer (SEK5.65 billion), Industry (SEK10.47 billion), and Construction & Services (SEK16.77 billion) segments, with a minor adjustment of SEK-20 million.

Ratos, a small cap Swedish investment company, has shown robust earnings growth of 34% annually over the past five years. Recently, Ratos reported net income of SEK 628 million for H1 2024 compared to SEK 558 million a year ago. The company's debt to equity ratio has been reduced from 56.6% to 33% over five years. Notably, SSEA Group secured four new contracts worth SEK 1.1 billion in Stockholm and Gothenburg regions, enhancing future prospects significantly.

OM:RATO B Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that provides software solutions for cancer care across various global regions, with a market cap of SEK5.64 billion.

Operations: RaySearch Laboratories generates revenue primarily from its healthcare software segment, which brought in SEK1.13 billion. The company's financial performance is influenced by its cost structure and market presence across multiple global regions.

RaySearch Laboratories has demonstrated impressive growth, with earnings increasing by 187% over the past year, significantly outpacing the Healthcare Services industry. The company is debt-free, which is a notable improvement from five years ago when its debt to equity ratio was 1.8%. Recent achievements include a successful patient treatment using RayCare and TrueBeam at Iridium Network and securing an order for RayCare from Connecticut Proton Therapy Center. Additionally, Q2 2024 sales reached SEK 318.87 million, up from SEK 239.47 million last year.

OM:RAY B Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Rusta AB (publ) retails home and leisure products in Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Germany with a market cap of SEK11.29 billion.

Operations: Rusta AB (publ) generates revenue primarily from Sweden (SEK 6.38 billion), Norway (SEK 2.35 billion), and other markets including Finland and Germany (SEK 2.39 billion).

Rusta has shown impressive earnings growth of 56.3% over the past year, significantly outperforming the Multiline Retail industry, which saw a -5% change. The company’s interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 3.3x, indicating strong financial health. Recently, Rusta reported Q1 sales of SEK 3.07 billion compared to SEK 2.96 billion last year and net income increased to SEK 231 million from SEK 189 million a year ago.

OM:RUSTA Debt to Equity as at Sep 2024

Taking Advantage

