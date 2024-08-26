RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:RAA) top owners are individual investors with 32% stake, while 32% is held by private companies

Key Insights

RATIONAL's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 3 shareholders own 50% of the company

16% of RATIONAL is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RAA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 32% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 32% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of RATIONAL.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About RATIONAL?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in RATIONAL. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of RATIONAL, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in RATIONAL. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Estate Of Siegfried Meister with 32% of shares outstanding. With 16% and 3.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Ulrike Meister and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 50% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of RATIONAL

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft. It has a market capitalization of just €10b, and insiders have €1.6b worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 32% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over RATIONAL. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 32%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

