Rate of inflation falls to 3.9%

The headline measure of the rise in the cost of living, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) dropped to 3.9% from 4.6% in October, a much bigger fall than expected by City economists. The CPI is now at its lowest level for two years.

The drop allows Rishi Sunak to claim definitively that he has fulfilled his start of the year pledge that inflation would be halved in 2023.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that the lower cost of fuel, second hand cars, computer games and bread were all factors behind the latest drop in the CPI.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said “Inflation eased again to its lowest annual rate for over twoyears, but prices remain substantially above what they were before the invasionof Ukraine.

“The biggest driver for this month’s fall was a decrease in fuel prices after an increase at the same time last year. Food prices also pulled down inflation, as they rose much more slowly than this time last year.

“There was also a price drop for a range of household goods and the cost of second-hand cars.

“Factory gate prices remain little changed over the past year, while on an annual basis the change in costs that producers pay for raw materials and fuel was negative for the sixth consecutive month.”

But inflation is still running well above the Bank of England’s target of 2% meaning that there are unlikely to be any cuts in interest rates until well into 2024.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: “With inflation more than halved we are starting to remove inflationary pressures from the economy."Alongside the business tax cuts announced in the Autumn Statement this means we are back on the path to healthy, sustainable growth. But many families are still struggling with high prices so we will continue to prioritise measures that help with cost of living pressures.”Inflation peaked at 11.1% in October 2022 after Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices rocketing and triggered a global cost of living spiral.

It has fallen back rapidly in recent months, particularly this October when energy prices dropped sharply..

But economists are forecasting that the slowdown in price rises will be far more gradual in the coming months. Although oil prices have subsided over recent weeks, the latest crisis in the Red Sea, where oil tankers have come under attack, could force energy costs back up again.

With other cost pressures still remaining, the Bank is forecasting that inflation will not return to target for another two years.

Yesterday the Bank's new deputy governor for financial stability Sarah Breeden said in a speech that "monetary policy needs to be restrictive for an extended period to keep pushing down on inflation and return it sustainably to target."

Sandra Horsfield, an economist at Investec, said: “Declaring victory over inflation remains a more remote prospect in the UK than in the US or indeed the eurozone, both of which are visibly closer to target inflation, with lower ‘core’ inflation too.

“The pain this entails for households is clear, which the Bank of England is all too aware of. This month, we expect to see further evidence that inflation is heading back down again.

But recent data showing that wage growth slowed at the fastest pace for two years in the three months to October has reinforced forecasts for rate cuts, with financial markets now pencilling in just over three reductions next year, starting in June.

Deputy Bank governor Ben Broadbent said earlier this week that there needs to be clearer evidence that wage growth is slowing before policymakers can think about cutting rates – a sentiment echoed by fellow deputy governor Sarah Breeden on Tuesday.