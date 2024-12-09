Rare whisky prices tumble as bubble bursts

Sanctions imposed by Donald Trump after he takes office could further diminish overseas sales - John Keeble/Getty Images Contributor

Whisky aficionados will find it easier to justify splashing out on a bottle of rare Scotch this Christmas after prices for the finest single malts almost halved.

Bottles sold globally at auction for more than £1,000 have declined by 40pc in value in the year to Oct 1, the Financial Times reported, citing the latest Whisky Intelligence Report from Edinburgh-based investment bank Noble & Co.

The trend may be good news for drinkers with money to burn but it will be less welcome among investors who have poured resources into the asset class. The price slump indicated that the whisky bubble had finally burst, Noble said.

The decline, which accelerated from a 7pc slide in prices last year – the first major drop since 2012 – came as sales volumes for the costliest bottles declined by more than a third.

Investors were drawn towards rare single malts after the 2008 financial crisis ushered in years of low interest rates that encouraged them to seek out higher returns from alternative assets, including high-end drinks.

However, a weakening global economy after a period of higher rates and surging inflation has since stifled demand. Higher retail prices for Scotch and bourbon have also made it more difficult to turn an instant profit than in recent years.

In the most rarefied market, where bottles sell for in excess of £100,000, a bottle of the Macallan Red Collection 60-year-old went for £137,500 at auction in London this spring, after fetching £204,000 in August last year.

Bottles in the Macallan Red Collection have sold for £137,500 at auction in 2024 compared with £204,000 in 2023 - Michael Bowles

Older bottles priced more reasonably on their release continue to produce healthy multiples for investors. For example, the Macallan 50-year-old Lalique sells for about £50,000 at auction, 10 times its original price in 2005.

Across the wider industry, Scotch whisky exports fell 18pc in value and 10pc by volume in the first half of 2024 compared with a year ago, according to the Scotch Whisky Association.

There are concerns that sanctions imposed by Donald Trump after he takes office could further diminish overseas sales.

The focus of Scotch exports has switched from Asia to North America, spurred by US economic growth and subdued demand in China after a faltering property market weighed on demand for luxury goods.

In its 2024 Wealth Report, Knight Frank reported a 9pc slide in its luxury whisky index, the steepest for any luxury product. Still, it said that some declines might have been overdone and that the scarcest bottles should bounce back in value over the next couple of years.

Consumer group Which? has warned against the perils of investment in cask whisky, which typically is stored in a warehouse for a decade or more after purchase before being bottled and sold to a broker.

It said in July that the sector is fraught with risk and can “resemble the Wild West,” with no regulated market, no published list of trades and no established sales mechanism.