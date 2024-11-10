This ‘rare’ type of mortgage saved a young North Dakota couple $800/month. Should you use it, too?

Like many prospective homebuyers, Wes Van Dell and his wife spent two years looking for a home in North Dakota without success.

"We really just hadn’t had much luck, mainly due to increasing interest rates driving up the cost of our mortgage," Van Dell told CNBC.

Although the couple put in several offers, they weren't successful because the housing market was so competitive.

Everything changed, though, when they found a property that, despite still being outside of their budget, had something called an assumable mortgage. Although the couple didn't understand this initially, they discovered assumable mortgages provide a unique opportunity to get a mortgage at a far lower rate.

Assumable mortgages are rare, and there are a few catches to be aware of, but they can often work very well for buyers in the right circumstances. Here's what happened to the Van Dells, and how you can decide whether an assumable mortgage could work for you.

What is an assumable mortgage?

Most home mortgages in the United States have a "due on sale" clause. This means the mortgage holder must pay any remaining loan balance when they sell their home. They'll pay off their loan from the sale proceeds, and the buyer will get their own new mortgage.

Some mortgages, however, are assumable, which means that the current mortgage terms can be transferred to the buyer. While conventional mortgage lenders generally don't offer this option, loans backed by the government — including FHA, USDA and VA loans — sometimes make this possible if you meet certain requirements or get lender approval.

Assumable mortgages weren't a big selling point when mortgage rates were relatively low. However, with today's average fixed rate of 6.79%, an assumable mortgage may be much more affordable than a conventional mortgage. In fact, the mortgage the Van Dells assumed came with a rate of just 2.6%, saving them over $800 a month.

Since these loans can save borrowers a fortune, it's unsurprising that interest in assumable mortgages has increased in this high-rate environment. In 2023, 4,052 FHA mortgages were assumed, a 59% increase compared to 2021, while VA loans saw a 713% increase in mortgage assumptions in the same timeframe.

