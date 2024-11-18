'Rare' case of RCMP seizing goats and sheep allowed to roam free in cornfield

SHERBROOKE, P.E.I. — RCMP say they seized more than 80 goats and two sheep from an owner who had been letting the animals roam free on a neighbouring property in Prince Edward Island.

Police say that after "several recent incidents" they seized the animals on Nov. 15 from a cornfield in Sherbrooke, just north of Summerside.

In a news release, the Mounties say provincial law allows officers to seize animals under certain conditions, including if an owner allows them to be at large on three or more occasions within a 30-day period.

RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore says sheep and goats roaming freely can be a hazard for motorists, a pest to neighbours and can damage other farmers' fields.

Moore says RCMP on the Island regularly deal with loose livestock, adding that most cases are resolved without incident.

But Moore says that in "rare cases like this one" police will seek help from the province's Agriculture Department to seize the animals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press