Rare 1999 Mercedes-Benz G500 Geländewagen Cabriolet Available at Copley Motorcars

With 53,000 miles and impeccable condition, offers unique style and off-road capability.

For collectors and enthusiasts seeking a rare and unique off-road luxury vehicle, this 1999 Mercedes-Benz G500 Geländewagen Cabriolet at Copley Motorcars presents a fantastic opportunity. With only 53,000 miles on the odometer, this G500 cabriolet showcases the timeless appeal of the G-Class combined with the exclusivity of a cabriolet configuration, making it a standout in any collection.

This G500 is finished in an eye-catching Almandine Metallic exterior with a sophisticated black leather interior. Under the hood lies a 300-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission and permanent four-wheel drive, complete with high and low range and three locking differentials, offering serious off-road capability in true Geländewagen style. Equipped with a black power convertible top, this G500 allows for an open-air driving experience that’s rare among SUVs.

Inside, the cabin is outfitted for comfort and luxury, featuring power and heated front seats, heated rear seats, leather and walnut-trimmed steering wheel, and walnut dash and console accents. For practicality, the cabriolet includes fold-down rear seats, a swing-away spare tire, and a rear cargo area with a fold-down tailgate. The vehicle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, complementing its rugged yet refined appearance.

With only 85,400 kilometers (approximately 53,000 miles) and in impeccable condition, this G500 has been well-maintained and comes with EPA/DOT compliance for 49 states and a detailed specialist service file. Recently imported from the South of France, this rare Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet, priced at $264,800, combines exclusivity, luxury, and genuine off-road capability—making it a prized addition to any collection.

Copley Motorcars has been buying and selling European classics worldwide since 1995.

All of our classics are in impeccable condition, and full marque specialist serviced and sorted.

USA and international shipping easily arranged.

